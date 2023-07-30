Atlético close to signing experienced Tottenham midfielder

RU RU
Football news
Photo: Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg's Instagram/Author unknown

Midfielder of London's "Tottenham" and the Danish national team, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, is close to transferring to Madrid's "Atletico," as reported by journalist Ben Jacobs on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Spanish club has agreed on personal contract terms with the player, as Højbjerg is very eager to leave his current club. However, the two clubs still need to agree on the transfer fee. "Atletico" is offering 25 million euros for the Danish midfielder, while "Tottenham" wants more money.

Højbjerg, who is 27 years old, has been playing for "Tottenham" since the summer of 2020, after transferring from Southampton. The transfer fee was 16.6 million euros. He has played a total of 145 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 16 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Previously, the midfielder has played for "Bayern Munich," "Augsburg," and "Schalke."

Højbjerg has represented the Danish national team since 2014. He has played 67 matches for Denmark, scored five goals, provided 10 assists, and received six yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
