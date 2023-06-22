Atletico want to sign AC Milan defender

Madrid's "Atletico" is showing interest in AC Milan and French national team defender Theo Hernandez, according to Sky Sport Italia.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The Italians are reluctant to part ways with the Frenchman but may sell him for 80 million euros. It was previously reported that Manchester United is also interested in the player.

It is worth noting that Hernandez previously played for "Atletico" from 2015 to 2017 but did not make any appearances for the first team.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Hernandez has played 45 matches for AC Milan in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.