At the last minute! Loïc Badé’s transfer to Bournemouth collapses at the finish line
They forgot to ask the player himself.
Details: According to FootMercato, Sevilla’s 25-year-old defender Loïc Badé has refused a move to Bournemouth, even though the clubs had already agreed on the transfer.
The player decided not to rush into the switch, as media reports continue to link him with a move to Bayer Leverkusen—a destination Badé himself finds far more appealing.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, are now scrambling to find a replacement for Illya Zabarnyi, who is effectively on the verge of joining PSG. So far, their search has not been particularly successful.
Last season, Loïc Badé made 33 appearances for Sevilla, scoring one goal and providing one assist.
The Frenchman is under contract with Sevilla until 2029, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €25 million.
