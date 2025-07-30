The big return! Sevilla set to pursue James Rodríguez

The Colombian star faces a new challenge as his career winds down.

Details: According to the CanteraColombia portal on social network X, 34-year-old Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodríguez, currently playing for Mexican side León, could soon join Spanish club Sevilla.

Reports suggest that Sevilla's head coach Matías Almeyda is personally interested in this transfer and has already approached the club's management, urging them to make an attempt to bring James on board.

While no official negotiations have taken place yet, Sevilla representatives have already reached out to Rodríguez's camp to clarify the details.

James Rodríguez previously played in La Liga for Real Madrid from 2014 to 2020, before moving to English side Everton as a free agent. At the end of 2024, James returned to Spain with Rayo Vallecano, but left the club after just half a year.

He is currently competing in the Mexican league with León. His current contract runs until the end of 2025, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €2.5 million.

