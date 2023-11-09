RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League

Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League

Football news Today, 16:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League

On Thursday, November 9th, Aston Villa hosted AZ Alkmaar at their stadium in the fourth round of the Conference League.

Aston Villa initially took the lead on the third minute, but after a VAR review, the referee disallowed Lang's goal. In the first half, the hosts displayed superior gameplay, yet failed to score more goals. The teams entered the halftime break with a goalless draw.

At the beginning of the second half, the Dutch team surged ahead. On the 52nd minute, Pavlidis opened the scoring. Although the equilibrium was restored nine minutes later, courtesy of Diego Carlos. Aston Villa continued to dominate the football field and ultimately secured victory. On the 81st minute, Ollie Watkins sealed the win for his team.

With this triumph, Aston Villa climbs to the second position in Group E, accumulating nine points.

Conference League. Group E

Aston Villa 2-1 AZ

Goals: 0:1 - 52 Pavlidis, 1:1 - 61 Diego Carlos, 2:1 - 81 Watkins

Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa AZ Alkmaar Europa Conference League
Popular news
Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents
The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place
Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record
The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed
Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak
UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023