Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League

On Thursday, November 9th, Aston Villa hosted AZ Alkmaar at their stadium in the fourth round of the Conference League.

Aston Villa initially took the lead on the third minute, but after a VAR review, the referee disallowed Lang's goal. In the first half, the hosts displayed superior gameplay, yet failed to score more goals. The teams entered the halftime break with a goalless draw.

At the beginning of the second half, the Dutch team surged ahead. On the 52nd minute, Pavlidis opened the scoring. Although the equilibrium was restored nine minutes later, courtesy of Diego Carlos. Aston Villa continued to dominate the football field and ultimately secured victory. On the 81st minute, Ollie Watkins sealed the win for his team.

With this triumph, Aston Villa climbs to the second position in Group E, accumulating nine points.

Conference League. Group E

Aston Villa 2-1 AZ

Goals: 0:1 - 52 Pavlidis, 1:1 - 61 Diego Carlos, 2:1 - 81 Watkins