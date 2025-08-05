Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer

Aston Villa delivered a solid performance last season and are now gearing up for the new campaign, having reached an agreement for a new signing.

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has already dropped his iconic "here we go" regarding the transfer of 24-year-old Evann Guessand from Nice to Aston Villa.

The French club has accepted an offer of €30 million plus an additional €5 million in bonuses. The striker is set to travel to England soon for his medical and to put pen to paper on the contract.

Meanwhile, London side Chelsea have reached out to Aston Villa's management with a transfer inquiry for 23-year-old midfielder Morgan Rogers.

Reminder: The Villans have had minimal transfer activity this summer: so far, they've only signed 34-year-old Marco Bizot from Brest, who could now see more playing time than initially expected.