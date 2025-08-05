RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer

Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer

A boost for Emery's squad.
Football news Today, 14:25
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer Photo: Fabrizio Romano

Aston Villa delivered a solid performance last season and are now gearing up for the new campaign, having reached an agreement for a new signing.

Details: Renowned insider Fabrizio Romano has already dropped his iconic "here we go" regarding the transfer of 24-year-old Evann Guessand from Nice to Aston Villa.

The French club has accepted an offer of €30 million plus an additional €5 million in bonuses. The striker is set to travel to England soon for his medical and to put pen to paper on the contract.

Meanwhile, London side Chelsea have reached out to Aston Villa's management with a transfer inquiry for 23-year-old midfielder Morgan Rogers.

Reminder: The Villans have had minimal transfer activity this summer: so far, they've only signed 34-year-old Marco Bizot from Brest, who could now see more playing time than initially expected.

Related teams and leagues
Aston Villa Aston Villa Schedule Aston Villa News Aston Villa Transfers
Nice Nice Schedule Nice News Nice Transfers
Popular news
Yamal on vacation in a fashionable outfit Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 0 - 1 Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
0
Qarabag FK
1
68’
Dynamo Kyiv 0 - 0 Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
0
Pafos FC
0
68’
Accrington 3 - 0 Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
3
Oldham
0
43’
Klaksvik 1 - 0 Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
1
Neman Grodno
0
44’
Rangers 1 - 0 Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
1
Viktoria Plzen
0
43’
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros 06 aug 2025, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda 06 aug 2025, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:25 Aston Villa reach agreement for young Nice player transfer Football news Today, 13:59 José Mourinho couldn't hold back tears at the press conference when mentioning Jorge Costa Football news Today, 13:26 Legendary Portuguese footballer Jorge Costa has passed away Football news Today, 13:00 Mascherano reveals whether Messi will play in the next match Football news Today, 12:37 Barcelona confident they can win court case against ter Stegen Football news Today, 12:11 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:38 “He’s vital for us”: Abdeslam Ouaddou speaks out on Relebohile Mofokeng Football news Today, 11:05 How did this happen? Newcastle forgets player in South Korea Football news Today, 10:53 Wilshere could return to Arsenal Lifestyle Today, 10:49 “Love you, my friend!” Lamine Yamal sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Pablo Gavi
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Football 06 aug 2025 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Football 06 aug 2025 Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Football 06 aug 2025 Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores