Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent

Aston Villa from Birmingham is interested in buying the right winger from Bayer Leverkusen and the French national team, Moussa Diaby, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has offered €35 million plus bonuses for the player. However, the German club has responded with a rejection, despite the player's desire to join Aston Villa. It was previously reported that Bayer Leverkusen wants to receive at least €50 million for the Frenchman.

24-year-old Diaby is a product of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy. He joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €15 million. He has played a total of 172 matches for the German club in all competitions, scoring 49 goals and providing 48 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also played for Crotone on loan.

Diaby has been playing for the French national team since 2021. He has played 10 matches for the French national team, scoring no goals and providing one assist. He became the winner of the UEFA Nations League with the French national team in the 2020/2021 season.