RU RU
Main News Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent

Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent

Football news Today, 17:55
Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent Photo: Instagram Moussa Diaby / Author unknown

Aston Villa from Birmingham is interested in buying the right winger from Bayer Leverkusen and the French national team, Moussa Diaby, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the English club has offered €35 million plus bonuses for the player. However, the German club has responded with a rejection, despite the player's desire to join Aston Villa. It was previously reported that Bayer Leverkusen wants to receive at least €50 million for the Frenchman.

24-year-old Diaby is a product of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy. He joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of €15 million. He has played a total of 172 matches for the German club in all competitions, scoring 49 goals and providing 48 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. He has also played for Crotone on loan.

Diaby has been playing for the French national team since 2021. He has played 10 matches for the French national team, scoring no goals and providing one assist. He became the winner of the UEFA Nations League with the French national team in the 2020/2021 season.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Bayer Leverkusen Aston Villa Premier League England Ligue 1 France Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match Football news Today, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Football news Today, 14:35 AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder
Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent
Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap Football news 11 july 2023, 16:55 Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news 09 july 2023, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined Football news 08 july 2023, 16:34 The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:55 Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent Football news Today, 17:42 Juventus want to get rid of the legendary defender Football news Today, 17:30 “Girona” signed a competitor for the Ukrainian Tsygankov Football news Today, 17:15 Liverpool set Henderson price for Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 16:55 Marseille close to signing Brazil defender Football news Today, 16:42 French striker accused of rape Football news Today, 16:30 Arsenal failed to defeat the club of the Second Bundesliga in a friendly match Football news Today, 16:15 Tottenham have come up with a new way to keep Kane in the team Football news Today, 15:55 Galatasaray sign former Manchester City defender Football news Today, 15:42 Shakhtar suffered a shameful defeat in a friendly match
Sport Predictions
Football Today Libertad vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023 Football 14 july 2023 Shelbourne vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on July 14, 2023