Aston Villa may sign ex-Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder

"Aston Villa" is showing interest in midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool and the English national team, according to Goal.

According to the source, the Birmingham-based club wants to sign the player in the summer transfer window. Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract with Liverpool expires on June 30, 2023, which means he could join another club on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain has been playing for Liverpool since 2017. He has made a total of 146 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists. He previously played for Arsenal and Southampton. He has represented the English national team in 35 matches, scoring five goals and providing six assists.