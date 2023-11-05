Aston Villa lost in Nottingham

In the 11th round of the English Premier League, a match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa took place today.

Under the guidance of Unai Emery, Aston Villa came to Nottingham to win, as a victory in this match would have put Villa in the top 4. The first half was a closely contested battle, but the hosts managed to convert their only chance and went into halftime with the lead.

At the beginning of the second half, Nottingham Forest unexpectedly doubled their lead, much to the delight of the fans who filled City Ground Stadium. All of Aston Villa's attempts to score in response ended in frustration. Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper, Odysseas Vlachodimos, had an outstanding match in his debut for the new team.

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston Villa

Goals: 1-0 - Aina 5, 2-0 - Mangala 47.

After this match, Villa will remain in fifth place, while Nottingham is currently in twelfth.

Nottingham's next match will be an away game against West Ham, and Aston Villa will host Fulham in Birmingham.