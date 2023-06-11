Aston Villa have signed the Belgian midfielder. He was interested in top clubs

The press service of Aston Villa has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Youri Tielemans from Leicester City and the Belgium national team.

The player has joined the club from Birmingham for free as his contract with the Foxes expires on June 30, 2023. The Belgian has signed a long-term contract with Aston Villa.

It is worth noting that Arsenal and Barcelona were also interested in Tielemans.

The 26-year-old Tielemans has been playing for Leicester City since 2019. He has played a total of 195 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 28 goals and providing 26 assists. He previously played for Anderlecht and Monaco. For the Belgium national team, he has played 58 matches, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. He is a two-time Belgian champion, two-time winner of the Belgian Super Cup, winner of the FA Cup, and winner of the FA Community Shield.