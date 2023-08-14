Aston Villa close to signing Italy midfielder

"Aston Villa" from Birmingham is close to completing the transfer of midfielder from Istanbul's "Galatasaray" and the Italian national team, Nicolò Zaniolo, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla's website.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement to loan the player for one year. "Aston Villa" will pay three million euros for the player's loan. In the summer of 2024, the Birmingham club will have the option to buy the Italian player for 20 million euros. This amount could increase by an additional seven million euros through bonuses. If the full transfer of Zaniolo goes through, he will sign a contract with "Aston Villa" that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Zaniolo has been playing for "Galatasaray" since February 2023. He transferred to the Turkish club from the Italian club "Roma." The transfer fee was 15 million euros. He has played a total of 12 matches for the club in Istanbul, scored five goals, and provided one assist. Zaniolo became the champion of Turkey with "Galatasaray" in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Zaniolo has been playing for the Italian national team since 2019. He has played a total of 13 matches for the Italian national team, scored two goals, and provided one assist.