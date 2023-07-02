AS Monaco have chosen a new head coach

Monaco's new head coach will be Adolf Hutter, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, the Austrian specialist agreed with the club the terms of a personal contract. The presentation of the new coach will take place in the near future. As head coach of the Monegasques, Hütter will replace Philippe Clément, who was sacked on June 4.

Last season, Monaco finished sixth in the French championship and did not qualify for European competition.

Hütter, 53, has previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach.