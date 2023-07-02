AS Monaco have chosen a new head coach
Football news Today, 12:42
Photo: Adolf Hütter
Monaco's new head coach will be Adolf Hutter, according to L'Equipe.
According to the source, the Austrian specialist agreed with the club the terms of a personal contract. The presentation of the new coach will take place in the near future. As head coach of the Monegasques, Hütter will replace Philippe Clément, who was sacked on June 4.
Last season, Monaco finished sixth in the French championship and did not qualify for European competition.
Hütter, 53, has previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 11:26 Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m
Football news 30 june 2023, 13:26 AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
Football news 28 june 2023, 16:54 The quarterfinal pairs of the European Youth Championship were determined
Football news 28 june 2023, 15:56 Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m
Football news 27 june 2023, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Football news 27 june 2023, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:29 Tottenham Hotspur buy Spain defender Football news Today, 15:15 Roma extend contract with experienced winger Football news Today, 14:55 Marseille bought the transfer of the midfielder of the national team of Morocco Football news Today, 14:42 David De Gea could move to Cristiano Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 14:30 Juventus respond to Chelsea's big deal for Dusan Vlahovic Football news Today, 14:15 Xavi has found an unexpected replacement for Busquets Football news Today, 14:02 England reach the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news Today, 13:55 Borussia Dortmund have found a replacement for Bellingham in the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:41 The legendary Patrick Kluivert headed the Turkish club Football news Today, 13:30 Juventus want to sell two star defenders
Sport Predictions
Football Today Instituto vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Tigre predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Banfield vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento predictions and betting tips on July 3, 2023 Football 03 july 2023 Goias vs Coritiba predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 03 july 2023 Newell’s Old Boys vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 RFS vs Jelgava predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023 Football 04 july 2023 Riga FC vs FK Liepaja predictions and betting tips on July 4, 2023