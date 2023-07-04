AS Monaco announce the appointment of a new head coach

The press service of Monaco on the official website announced the appointment of Adolf Hütter as head coach.

The Monegasques have signed a contract with the Austrian coach, which will run until the summer of 2025. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed. As head coach of the Monegasques, Hütter replaced Philippe Clément, who was sacked on 4 June.

Adolf “Adi” Hütter, 53, has previously coached Altach, Grödig, Red Bull Salzburg, Young Boys, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach. Austrian Champion, Swiss Champion, Winner Austrian Cup, champion of the first league of Austria.

It is worth noting that since the summer of 2022, Hütter has been out of work after he left Borussia Dortmund. The specialist will start work on Wednesday, July 5. The first training session of the team under his leadership is scheduled for this date.

Last season, Monaco finished in sixth place in the standings of the French national championship. Thus, the club from the Principality of Monaco failed to break into the European competition for the 2023/2024 season.