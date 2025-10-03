Arthur Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs are better

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane rates Amakhosi

Arthur Zwane left Amakhosi two seasons ago. Since then, the club has undergone four coaching changes: Molefi Ntseki, Cavin Johnson, Nasreddine Nabi, and Khalil Ben Youssef.

According to Zwane, Youssef, together with his assistant, Cedric Kaze, have improved Chiefs during this interim spell.

“To be quite honest I wouldn’t want to talk about Chiefs matters, I understand why you’d want to know [my opinion], but to be quite honest, Chiefs are playing well, from what I saw,” Zwane told journalists after his AmaZulu side drew 1-1 with Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

“They are playing well yes… they have progressed," Zwane added.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have to catch a flight to Cape Town on Saturday. Amakhosi take on Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. The game is on Sunday at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.