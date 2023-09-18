RU RU NG NG
Arteta spoke about Arsenal's toughest victory in the Premier League

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta spoke to reporters about yesterday's game with Everton.

The Gunners achieved a very difficult victory on the road with a score of 1:0. The meeting took place as part of the fifth round of the Premier League.

According to the coach, his players played a fantastic match. He recalled that Arsenal could not defeat an opponent on its field for six years.

"We controlled our opponents and created a lot of chances. We dominated and we are very happy that we were able to keep our goal intact. Martinelli's goal, in my opinion, should have been counted as well.

We haven't won at Goodison Park for six years, so this match was a real test for us. We didn't give our opponents many opportunities. They didn't create a single dangerous moment. We won thanks to our mental game and fighting spirit.

Trossard scored a wonderful goal. He repeated the same thing he did a few days ago in the match for the Belgium national team. The substitutes also performed very well,” Arteta was quoted as saying by the BBC.

