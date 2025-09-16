Arteta believes Arsenal can compete with any opponent despite personnel losses

A high number of injuries doesn't faze him.

Last season, Arsenal often struggled with injuries, losing key players from the squad. This campaign, history is repeating itself, as several leading players will miss the Champions League clash against Athletic Bilbao. However, head coach Mikel Arteta remains undaunted.

Details: Against the Basques, the Spaniard will be without Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus. Yet, Arteta believes that even such a challenging personnel situation gives Arsenal the chance to compete with any opponent.