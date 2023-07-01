Arsenal's highest paid footballer revealed

According to Bild, German midfielder Kai Havertz has become the highest-paid player at Arsenal in London.

The source states that Havertz's salary will amount to 20 million euros per year, excluding bonuses. Previously, the highest earner in the Arsenal squad was Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who earned 12 million euros per year.

The 24-year-old Havertz joined Arsenal in June 2023 from Chelsea, with a transfer fee of 70 million euros. He has signed a contract with the new club until the summer of 2028.