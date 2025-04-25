Arsenal wants to keep Ghana national team star Partey

In the second half of the season, Thomas Partey has taken on an important role for Arsenal, and the club has made a decision regarding the player's future.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the "Gunners" want to keep the Ghanaian midfielder in their squad.

Soon, Arsenal will offer Partey a new contract with a restructuring of his salary. The current contract of the 31-year-old player expires in June, and the club risks losing him as a free agent.

Partey himself has not yet made a final decision. He has several offers and is currently weighing all the factors.

In 31 Premier League matches this season, Partey scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists.

Reminder: Yesterday, Mikel Arteta addressed the fans ahead of the Champions League semi-final match against PSG.