Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online
The international break is over, and in the fourth round of the Premier League, Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch the game.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: What you need to know about the match
Arsenal made significant reinforcements during the summer transfer window and have started the Premier League campaign on a solid note. They opened with a 1–0 win over Manchester United, followed by a 5–0 demolition of Leeds, but then suffered a narrow 1–0 defeat to Liverpool in the third round. The Gunners currently sit on six points from three matches and will be the ones to kick off the new Premier League round.
Their opponents, Nottingham Forest, took a bold step during the break by making a managerial change. Nuno Espírito Santo departed, and former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou stepped in. Forest’s start to the new campaign has been less consistent: a 3–1 victory over Brentford, a 1–1 draw with Crystal Palace, and a heavy 3–0 loss to West Ham.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: When and where will the match take place?
The Premier League Round 4 clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be played on Saturday, September 13, at the Emirates, with kickoff set for 13:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 04:30
New York 07:30
Panama 07:30
Toronto 07:30
Port of Spain 08:30
London 12:30
Yaoundé 16:30
Abuja 16:30
Cape Town 14:30
New Delhi 17:00
Sydney 21:30
Kiribati 23:30
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport