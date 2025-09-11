RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online

Football news Today, 02:59
The international break is over, and in the fourth round of the Premier League, Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest. Here’s all you need to know about where and when to watch the game.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: What you need to know about the match

Arsenal made significant reinforcements during the summer transfer window and have started the Premier League campaign on a solid note. They opened with a 1–0 win over Manchester United, followed by a 5–0 demolition of Leeds, but then suffered a narrow 1–0 defeat to Liverpool in the third round. The Gunners currently sit on six points from three matches and will be the ones to kick off the new Premier League round.

Their opponents, Nottingham Forest, took a bold step during the break by making a managerial change. Nuno Espírito Santo departed, and former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou stepped in. Forest’s start to the new campaign has been less consistent: a 3–1 victory over Brentford, a 1–1 draw with Crystal Palace, and a heavy 3–0 loss to West Ham.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: When and where will the match take place?

The Premier League Round 4 clash between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be played on Saturday, September 13, at the Emirates, with kickoff set for 13:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 04:30

  • New York 07:30

  • Panama 07:30

  • Toronto 07:30

  • Port of Spain 08:30

  • London 12:30

  • Yaoundé 16:30

  • Abuja 16:30

  • Cape Town 14:30

  • New Delhi 17:00

  • Sydney 21:30

  • Kiribati 23:30

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

  • Australia - Optus Sport

  • Cameroon - SuperSport

  • Canada - fuboTV Canada

  • Kenya - SuperSport

  • Nigeria - SuperSport

  • South Africa - SuperSport

  • Uganda - SuperSport

  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • United States - NBC Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports

  • Angola - SuperSport

  • Anguilla - ESPN

  • Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN

  • Barbados - ESPN

  • Belize - Paramount+

  • Botswana - SuperSport

  • British Virgin Islands - ESPN

  • Cayman Islands - ESPN

  • China - Migu

  • Dominica - ESPN

  • Fiji - Digicel

  • Gambia - SuperSport

  • Ghana - SuperSport

  • Grenada - ESPN

  • India - JioStar

  • Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports

  • Jamaica - ESPN

  • Kiribati - Digicel

  • Lesotho - SuperSport

  • Liberia - SuperSport

  • Madagascar - SuperSport

  • Malawi - SuperSport

  • Marshall Islands - Digicel

  • Mauritius - SuperSport

  • Namibia - SuperSport

  • Nauru - Digicel

  • Palau - Digicel

  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS

  • Panama - ESPN

  • Rwanda - SuperSport

  • Saint Lucia - ESPN

  • Samoa - Digicel

  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport

  • Singapore - Star Hub

  • Solomon Islands - Sky Sport

  • South Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Sudan - beIN Sports

  • Tanzania - SuperSport

  • Tonga - Digicel

  • Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN

  • Tuvalu - Digicel

  • Zambia - SuperSport

  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport

