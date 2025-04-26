Arsenal targets Kounde: Barcelona faces a serious decision

Arsenal is ready to offer £55 million for Jules Kounde to strengthen their defense ahead of the new season, reports The Sun. The French defender is a key figure in Barcelona's lineup, but the Londoners' interest might force the Catalan club to consider a sale, given their financial situation.

Kounde played in 51 matches for Barcelona this season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. Although his contract runs until 2027, Arsenal's offer could become a significant factor in the negotiations.

See also: There are disagreements between Raphinha and Barcelona regarding contract extension

The Frenchman mainly operates on the right flank of the defense, but he has repeatedly emphasized his preference to play centrally. At Arsenal, competition for this position is fierce, with William Saliba and Gabriel remaining the main central defensive pair. Nevertheless, Kounde's versatility would allow Mikel Arteta to expand his defensive options.

Currently, Kounde is focused on his performances for Barcelona. The team faces the King's Cup final against Real Madrid and the Champions League semi-final against Inter. Arsenal, on the other hand, will play against PSG, and it's quite possible that the teams could meet in the tournament's final, where Kounde will once again be in the spotlight.