Arsenal suspended the sale of new kits because of an Adidas error

Sale of the London club "Arsenal" jersey from German manufacturer of sports equipment Adidas temporarily suspended.

It happened because of an error in design.

According to media reports, the new jersey for season 2023/2024 was devoted to the 20th anniversary of 2003/2004 season, in which Arsenal did not lose once in the AFL.

The uniform was supposed to include the results of every match, but only 32 games out of 38 were entered.

Adidas promises to correct the error in the next batch of uniforms.