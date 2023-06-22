Arsenal suspended the sale of new kits because of an Adidas error
Football news Today, 05:50
Photo: Arsenal twitter
Sale of the London club "Arsenal" jersey from German manufacturer of sports equipment Adidas temporarily suspended.
It happened because of an error in design.
According to media reports, the new jersey for season 2023/2024 was devoted to the 20th anniversary of 2003/2004 season, in which Arsenal did not lose once in the AFL.
The uniform was supposed to include the results of every match, but only 32 games out of 38 were entered.
Adidas promises to correct the error in the next batch of uniforms.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Football news 19 june 2023, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 15:17 Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Arsenal suspended the sale of new kits because of an Adidas error Football news Today, 05:47 Manchester United found a way to get Kane Football news Today, 05:44 The future coach of PSG gave an ultimatum to Neymar Football news Today, 05:34 Felix has two options in the APL Football news Today, 05:32 Lukaku could stay in the Italian league Football news Today, 05:29 Mount is one step away from a move to Manchester United Football news Today, 05:12 Fred may change clubs Football news Today, 05:00 Lewandowski told where he wants to finish his career Football news Today, 04:53 Courtois may make an unexpected decision on his career Football news Today, 04:35 Lautaro Martinez could have an important role at Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Norway vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs England predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today Germany vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today France vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023