Arsenal reach deal for Netherlands defender
Football news Today, 16:30
Photo: Instagram Jurrien Timber/Author Unknown
Defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax and the Netherlands national team will join London-based Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.
According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player for €45 million. He is expected to undergo a medical examination in London in the near future.
In the past season, the 22-year-old Timber played 47 matches in all competitions for Ajax, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.
