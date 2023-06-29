Arsenal reach deal for Netherlands defender

Defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax and the Netherlands national team will join London-based Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the English club has reached an agreement for the transfer of the player for €45 million. He is expected to undergo a medical examination in London in the near future.

In the past season, the 22-year-old Timber played 47 matches in all competitions for Ajax, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.