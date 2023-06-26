Arsenal reach deal for Chelsea midfielder for €75m

Midfielder Kai Havertz, who plays for Chelsea and the England national team, is set to move to Arsenal, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg on Twitter.

According to the source, the "Gunners" have agreed on the transfer of the player for 75 million euros. The German will sign a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2028. He will undergo a medical examination in the coming days.

In the past season, 24-year-old Havertz played 47 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.