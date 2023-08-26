Arsenal miss out on victory in London derby

In the 3rd round of the English Premier League, Arsenal played a draw against Fulham at their home ground. The match took place at the Emirates Stadium in London and ended with a score of 2-2.

The scoring started as early as the first minute with a goal from Andreas Pereira. In the middle of the second half, Bukayo Saka equalized for Arsenal with a penalty kick. A few minutes later, Edward Nketiah put the hosts ahead after an assist from Fabio Vieira. In the 83rd minute, Fulham was reduced to 10 men due to Calvin Bassey's red card. At the end of the match, Joao Palhinha saved Fulham from defeat with a goal.

With seven points, Arsenal climbed to the second position in the English Premier League standings. Fulham, with four points, moved up to the 11th place.

Arsenal - Fulham - 2:2 (0:1, 2:1)

Goals: 0:1 - 1 Pereira, 1:1 - 70 (pen.) Saka, 2:1 - 72 Nketiah, 2:2 - 87 Palhinha.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Kiver, Edegor (Gerson, 84), Rice (Gabriel Jesus, 90), Havertz (Fabio Vieira, 56), Partey (Zinchenko, 56), Saka, Trossard (Nketiah, 46), Martinelli.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira (Carney, 63), Lukic (Reed, 70), Palhinha, Wilson (Traore, 71), Decordova-Reid (Adarabioyo, 89), Jimenez.

Yellow cards: Jimenez (19), Bassey (50), Lukic (66), Rodak (74), Arteta (80).

Red card: Bassey (83).