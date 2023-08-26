RU RU NG NG
Main News Arsenal miss out on victory in London derby

Arsenal miss out on victory in London derby

Football news Today, 12:08
Arsenal miss out victory in London derby Photo: Fulham FC Twitter/Unknown

In the 3rd round of the English Premier League, Arsenal played a draw against Fulham at their home ground. The match took place at the Emirates Stadium in London and ended with a score of 2-2.

The scoring started as early as the first minute with a goal from Andreas Pereira. In the middle of the second half, Bukayo Saka equalized for Arsenal with a penalty kick. A few minutes later, Edward Nketiah put the hosts ahead after an assist from Fabio Vieira. In the 83rd minute, Fulham was reduced to 10 men due to Calvin Bassey's red card. At the end of the match, Joao Palhinha saved Fulham from defeat with a goal.

With seven points, Arsenal climbed to the second position in the English Premier League standings. Fulham, with four points, moved up to the 11th place.

Arsenal - Fulham - 2:2 (0:1, 2:1)
Goals: 0:1 - 1 Pereira, 1:1 - 70 (pen.) Saka, 2:1 - 72 Nketiah, 2:2 - 87 Palhinha.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Kiver, Edegor (Gerson, 84), Rice (Gabriel Jesus, 90), Havertz (Fabio Vieira, 56), Partey (Zinchenko, 56), Saka, Trossard (Nketiah, 46), Martinelli.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Pereira (Carney, 63), Lukic (Reed, 70), Palhinha, Wilson (Traore, 71), Decordova-Reid (Adarabioyo, 89), Jimenez.

Yellow cards: Jimenez (19), Bassey (50), Lukic (66), Rodak (74), Arteta (80).

Red card: Bassey (83).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Fulham Premier League England
Popular news
Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga
Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news 24 aug 2023, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news 24 aug 2023, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:16 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:08 Arsenal miss out on victory in London derby Football news Today, 11:34 Borussia Dortmund failed to win the away match of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 11:00 Antoine Griezmann names unexpected career priority Football news Today, 10:59 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 10:00 Romelu Lukaku close to joining Jose Mourinho's club Football news Today, 09:42 Saudi Al-Ahli announced the transfer of the Spanish supertalent Football news Today, 09:37 Tottenham Hotspur win in Premier League match Football news Today, 09:00 Ancelotti delighted with Real Madrid rookie performance
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Cadiz vs Almeria 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for AC Milan vs Torino 26 August 2023 Football Today Verona vs Roma prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for PSG vs Lens on August 26, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Girona prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs Blackburn 26 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Villarreal vs Barcelona 27 August 2023