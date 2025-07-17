Arsenal may pull out of Rodrygo transfer. What's going on?
London's Arsenal has recently been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. However, the Gunners may be cooling their interest.
Details: According to Football Insider, Arsenal might only ramp up their pursuit towards the end of the summer—and even then, only if Real Madrid lowers its financial demands. The €100 million price tag seems far too steep for the Gunners.
Quote: "If this transfer happens, it will only be at the end of the window. Real Madrid is currently asking far too much—around €100 million. He's only 24, but based on his performances last season, that's an inflated price. If anything happens, it will be only when Real lower their asking price to something more realistic.
In my opinion, this transfer won't happen. Arsenal are already looking at other targets and want to get deals done early rather than wait until the end of the window. The Rodrygo deal is simply too expensive to pull off at an early stage."