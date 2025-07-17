Arsenal looking to sign Palhinha. How much are Bayern asking for the midfielder

Bayern Munich signed Palhinha a few years ago, but he has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. Now, it appears the German club is ready to part ways with the midfielder.

Details: According to Bild, Arsenal have already made contact with Bayern regarding this transfer. The two sides have discussed specific figures, and as reported by Christian Falk, Bayern are seeking £26 million for their midfielder. With plenty of options available in that position, the Munich side are open to letting him go.

Palhinha himself would prefer to stay at Bayern, but it remains uncertain whether head coach Vincent Kompany can guarantee him a place in the starting eleven.

Earlier reports indicated that Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is set to join Arsenal, with the Londoners paying €15 million for the transfer.

Reminder: Sporting president Frederico Varandas commented on the conflict involving striker Viktor Gyökeres, who refused to train with the team, thereby breaching his contract.