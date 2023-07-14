Arsenal lose Ukrainian Zinchenko

RU RU
Football news
Photo: instagram Alexander Zinchenko

Ukrainian defender Olexander Zinchenko of London-based Arsenal will miss the start of pre-season training due to an injury, according to Football London.

According to the source, the player is still experiencing problems with his calf muscle, which he suffered towards the end of last season. Due to the injury, the Ukrainian already missed a friendly match against German side Nurnberg (1-1) and will also miss the next two friendly matches against the MLS All-Stars and Manchester United.

26-year-old Zinchenko has been playing for Arsenal since 2022, having joined the London club from Manchester City for a transfer fee of 35 million euros. In the previous season, the Ukrainian defender played 33 matches across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He previously played for PSV and one of the clubs in his home country.

It is worth noting that Arsenal finished in third place in the English Premier League table last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

