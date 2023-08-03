Arsenal lose one of the leaders before the start of the season

Vice-champion of England “Arsenal” has faced serious problems before the start of the new season.

According to head coach Mikel Arteta, the leader of the attacks of the “Gunners” Gabriel Jesus will definitely miss the first match of the season in the English Premier League.

The Arsenal striker has undergone minor knee surgery and will be out for several weeks, according to the coach.

“Jesus had discomfort in his knee that caused problems, and the doctors decided to perform surgery. The player will be out of the field for several weeks,” said the Spaniard.

Thus, Gabriel Jesus will not appear on the field in the opening match of the new season of the English Premier League, which is scheduled for August 11. The Brazilian will also miss the FA Super Cup game on 6 August.

Note that on the night of August 3, the final match of the Emirates Cup - 2023 was held, in which Arsenal met with Monaco. The match ended in a 1-1 draw in regular time and Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties.