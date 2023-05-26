Arsenal is preparing a new contract for Arteta
Football news
Photo: Arsenal twitter
Arsenal bosses have begun talks with head coach Mikel Arteta about a new contract.
According to Football Transfers, the board are interested in extending the contract with the Spanish coach until 2028.
Under the terms of the new agreement, Arteta will receive a significant increase in his salary.
The Spaniard has been in charge of Arsenal since 2019. This season, the team finished second in the Premier League.
