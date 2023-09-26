RU RU NG NG
Main News Arsenal have been pointed out the main problem in the new season

Football news Today, 05:31
Kenley Ward
Arsenal have been pointed out the main problem in the new season Photo: arsenal.com / Author unknown

Former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder Paul Merson expressed his opinion that Arsenal need to strengthen their attack.

Merson stressed that from the very beginning he said that Eddie Nketiah would not be able to lead the team to victory in the Premier League. He believes Arsenal need a real centre-forward. Merson doesn't blame Nketiah for the 2-2 draw with Tottenham, but with 32 matches and Champions League matches ahead of him, he's not confident Nketiah can take the team to the next level. He also expressed doubts about Gabriel Jesus.

He also noted that it is easy to sit and talk about the need for a quality center forward, but the question is who exactly can fill that role. He points out that only Ivan Toney is available in January and there aren't many good centre-forwards in the world. He believes it is a population of players that is gradually decreasing.

Merson admits that Tony is a good player, capable of holding the ball and strong in aerial combat. Arsenal may have to go after him. He concludes that there are not many other forwards available for acquisition.

