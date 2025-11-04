"Arsenal can win the EPL" - Ronaldo makes his Premier League title prediction

Cristiano's pick comes as no surprise

Translated by the editors

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on the race for the Premier League title this season.

Details: In an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that Arsenal could become Premier League champions this season.

“Arsenal can win the Premier League this season,” said Cristiano Ronaldo.

After 10 matchdays in the EPL, Arsenal sits top of the table with twenty-five points.

