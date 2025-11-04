"Arsenal can win the EPL" - Ronaldo makes his Premier League title prediction
Cristiano's pick comes as no surprise
Football news Today, 09:19Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1985712656070942818
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on the race for the Premier League title this season.
Details: In an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that Arsenal could become Premier League champions this season.
“Arsenal can win the Premier League this season,” said Cristiano Ronaldo.
After 10 matchdays in the EPL, Arsenal sits top of the table with twenty-five points.
Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo disagreed with claims that Messi is better than him.