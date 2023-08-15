RU RU
Main News Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper

Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper

Football news Today, 15:36
Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper Photo: Arsenal website/Author unknown

The press service of "Arsenal" announced on their official website the signing of goalkeeper David Raya from "Brentford" and the Spanish national team.

The London club has loaned the player for one year. "The Gunners" will pay a loan fee of €3.5 million for the goalkeeper. In the summer of 2024, "Arsenal" has the option to make the transfer of the Spaniard permanent for €31.5 million. Raya will wear the number 22 jersey for the London club.

The 27-year-old Raya has been playing for "Brentford" since 2019. He joined the club from "Blackburn." The transfer fee was €3.35 million. Raya has played a total of 161 matches for "Brentford" in all competitions, conceding 162 goals. He also kept clean sheets in 54 matches. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Raya has been representing the Spanish national team since 2022. He has played a total of two matches for the Spanish national team, conceding two goals.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, "Arsenal" finished in second place in the German league. This achievement earned the London club the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Brentford Premier League England
Popular news
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Yesterday, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news 13 aug 2023, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:36 Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 15:29 Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder Football news Today, 15:23 Liverpool star could move to Al-Nasr Ronaldo Football news Today, 15:15 Saudi Al-Hilal intercept Bayern's transfer target Football news Today, 13:10 Inter announce signing of Brazilian defender Football news Today, 13:06 Real Madrid may finally refuse the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 02:10 Belgian talent Lavia chose between Chelsea and Liverpool Football news Today, 01:50 Nemanja Matic moves from Roma to Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 01:35 Bayern want to buy Champions League winner
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico Paranaense vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023