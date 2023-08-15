Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper

The press service of "Arsenal" announced on their official website the signing of goalkeeper David Raya from "Brentford" and the Spanish national team.

The London club has loaned the player for one year. "The Gunners" will pay a loan fee of €3.5 million for the goalkeeper. In the summer of 2024, "Arsenal" has the option to make the transfer of the Spaniard permanent for €31.5 million. Raya will wear the number 22 jersey for the London club.

The 27-year-old Raya has been playing for "Brentford" since 2019. He joined the club from "Blackburn." The transfer fee was €3.35 million. Raya has played a total of 161 matches for "Brentford" in all competitions, conceding 162 goals. He also kept clean sheets in 54 matches. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Raya has been representing the Spanish national team since 2022. He has played a total of two matches for the Spanish national team, conceding two goals.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, "Arsenal" finished in second place in the German league. This achievement earned the London club the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.