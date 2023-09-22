RU RU NG NG
Araujo has recovered from his injury and can take part in the next La Liga match

Football news Today, 11:23
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/ronaldaraujo_4/

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo has recovered from a hamstring injury, reports Diario Sport.

However, he has now recovered and is available for the next La Liga match against Celta on Saturday 23 September. Andreas Christensen and Jules Kunde are currently performing at a high level, so Barcelona head coach Xavi faces a difficult choice ahead of the match.

Araujo is important for Barcelona, he is the fourth captain in the team, so his return to the team is only a matter of time. However, most likely, he will start the match against Celta from the bench.

We will remind that the Uruguayan defender was injured in the first La Liga match of this season against Getafe.

In the summer of 2018, Araujo joined the double of the Spanish "Barcelona". The amount of the transfer amounted to 1.7 million euros. On October 28, in a match against Espanyol's backups, he made his Segunda B debut. In the summer of 2020, he was transferred to the first team. On October 6, in a match against Sevilla, he made his debut in La Liga. In the match against Valencia, Ronald scored his first goal for Barcelona. In 2021, Araujo helped the club win the Spanish Cup.

