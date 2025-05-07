Araujo confident this Barcelona squad will win many Champions League titles

Yesterday, Barcelona lost an incredible match to Inter (3-4) and crashed out of the Champions League. However, team captain Ronald Araujo believes this Catalan side is capable of much more.

Details: According to Araujo, Barcelona can win many Champions League titles in the coming years.

Quote:

"This Barça team, without a doubt, will be able to win many Champions League trophies in the next few years with this magnificent group of young players."

Today, the opponent for Inter in the final will be determined in the clash between PSG and Arsenal.

Reminder: After the match, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was dissatisfied with the performance of the main referee, Szymon Marciniak.