Appointment imminent: Potter negotiations with Sweden national team in final stage

A new coach for the Swedes.

Sweden’s national team has struggled in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and has already parted ways with their head coach. The team is now close to appointing a new manager.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Swedish Football Association is nearing an agreement to appoint former Chelsea and West Ham coach Graham Potter as the new national team manager. His initial contract will run until March 2026, with the primary goal of competing strongly at the World Cup.

Negotiations between the parties are in their final stages. Graham Potter is eager to help the country that gave him his breakthrough in football.

After four qualifying rounds, Sweden has just one point and sits at the bottom of the table. Their upcoming matches are against Switzerland and Slovenia, with a six-point gap to second place.

Reminder: England have secured their spot at the 2026 World Cup, comfortably defeating Latvia 5-0. Thomas Tuchel’s team completed their qualifying campaign without major issues.