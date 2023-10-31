Another winger of Real Madrid will extend the contract with the club

Real Madrid's winger, Rodrigo, is also set to extend his contract with the club, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to the information available, the new agreement will be in force until June 2028. The club is counting on the player for the long term. The contract will also include a release clause of 1 billion euros.

On June 15, 2018, Real Madrid announced an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo, according to which the young Brazilian would join the Spanish club in July 2019. The transfer fee amounted to 45 million euros.

In September 2019, Rodrigo made his debut for Real Madrid, coming on as a substitute for Vinícius Júnior in the 71st minute of a La Liga match against Osasuna (2-0). Just one minute after taking the field, he scored his first goal for the Madrid club, becoming the first footballer born in the 21st century to score for Real Madrid.

In the current season, Rodrigo has appeared in 14 matches for Real Madrid, tallying two goals and one assist.

It's worth noting that on October 31, Vinícius extended his contract with Real Madrid. The new agreement will be valid until the end of the 2026/2027 season and includes a release clause of 1 billion dollars, while the transfermarkt portal values him at 150 million euros.