Real Madrid has extended the contract with Vinícius Júnior

Yesterday, 10:47
One of the offensive leaders ofReal Madrid,Vinícius Júnior, has signed a contract extension with the club. The new agreement will remain in effect until the end of the 2026/2027 season.

In this fresh contract, there is a player release clause set at a staggering 1 billion dollars. Notably, the transfer portal, Transfermarkt, values him at 150 million euros.

The 23-year-old Brazilian became a part of Real Madrid's roster in the summer of 2018 when the Spanish elite club acquired him from Flamengo. The transfer came at a cost of 45 million euros. In his initial season, the Brazilian primarily featured for the reserve team, but with each passing year, his role in the first team expanded.

In the current season, the footballer has taken the field in 10 matches, scored three goals and providing three assists. Over the course of his career at Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior has participated in 235 matches, finding the net 62 times.

On October 30th, during the "Ballon d'Or" ceremony, Vinícius received the "Socrates Award". He was honored for his efforts in combating racism, his contributions to education in Brazil, and his philanthropic activities.

Since the autumn of 2019, the left winger has earned call-ups to the Brazilian national team, scoring three goals in 26 appearances for his country.

