Another scandal! UEFA to punish Lille president for criticizing refereeing in match against PAOK

This is not the first incident for the club president.
Football news Today, 02:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Olivier Letang, President of LOSC Lille, is seen smiling prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images

Such behavior is considered unacceptable.

Details: According to the reputable outlet L’Équipe, UEFA's disciplinary committee has launched proceedings against Lille president Olivier Létang for criticizing the officiating after the third-round Europa League clash against Greek side PAOK, a match the French hosts lost 3-4.

Reports say that Létang waited for the match’s chief referee, Nikola Dabanović, in the tunnel area with his mobile phone in hand and told him:

“I have already written to Mr. Čeferin. What happened today is madness.”

Létang has already received a suspension earlier this season—he was banned for three matches in the French league for a similar offense.

Lille completely collapsed in the first half against PAOK, heading into the break trailing 0-3. In the second half, however, Les Dogues nearly managed to stage a comeback, but a potential fourth goal for the hosts was disallowed due to a refereeing decision, and the match ended 3-4 in favor of the visitors.

After three Europa League rounds, Lille sit 11th in the standings with six points to their name.

Reminder: Olivier Giroud could retire after the 2025/26 season

