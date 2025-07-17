Another reinforcement! Kaizer Chiefs have made an offer for Bethuel Muzeu

Nasreddine Nabi continues to strengthen the squad in the transfer market.

Details: According to Sportswire, Kaizer Chiefs management have made an official offer to Black Leopards for the transfer of 25-year-old striker Bethuel Muzeu.

Muzeu has been playing for the Black Leopards since July 2022, and his recent performances have drawn the attention of several clubs.

It is reported that during negotiations, Black Leopards management simultaneously extended Muzeu's contract and sharply increased his price tag, which sparked discontent among the Kaizer Chiefs. However, talks are ongoing.

The 24-year-old Namibian netted 17 goals in the 2023/24 season and is firmly on the radar of several top-flight teams.

Reminder: Kaizer Chiefs pull out of Bafana Bafana player's transfer from European club