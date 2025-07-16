Kaizer Chiefs pull out of Bafana Bafana player's transfer from European club

In the upcoming season, Kaizer Chiefs are determined to redeem themselves after their Betway Premiership disappointment, and marquee signings are seen as key to that turnaround. However, the Amakhosi are not willing to break the bank for any transfer.

Details: According to Soccer Laduma, the Naturena-based club has put negotiations on hold for Cypriot side Aris midfielder, Mihali Mayambela. The sticking point is that the Limassol club demanded R15 million for the Bafana Bafana player—an amount Kaizer Chiefs consider excessive.

Earlier estimates suggested the deal would cost three times less, given that the player has only one year left on his contract. In principle, Kaizer Chiefs have not completely ruled out signing Mayambela, and are considering bringing him in as a free agent.