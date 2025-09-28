Another Portuguese star in Saudi Arabia? Bernardo Silva could move to one of the local league clubs

Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah emerge as contenders for the midfielder

Manchester City and Portugal national team midfielder Bernardo Silva may be on the verge of switching clubs and heading to the Saudi Pro League.

Details: According to TalkSport, interest in the Portuguese midfielder dates back to 2023—back then, Al Hilal reportedly offered him a staggering £500,000 a week. Now, the most likely destinations for Silva are Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah, both of whom are ready to offer him a four-year deal.

Silva’s current contract with Manchester City runs until June 2026.

This season, the Portuguese international has played seven matches in all competitions for City, registering one assist—a crucial contribution in the Manchester derby.

