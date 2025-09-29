Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match

Another player sidelined.

Real Madrid suffered a 2–5 defeat to Atlético Madrid and is now preparing for its next UEFA Champions League match, but without one of its central defenders.

Details: Real published the squad list for the match against Kairat Almaty, but Éder Militão was absent. According to Sergio Quirante, the Brazilian defender has a severe ankle contusion and will need several days to recover.

We also reported that Mbappé is in sensational form, playing outstanding football. However, he lacks adequate support during matches, and building a cohesive attacking unit around him has proven difficult for Real Madrid.

The loss to Atlético Madrid dropped Real to second place in the league standings. After seven rounds, they have 18 points, trailing the league leaders by just one point.

Reminder: This was the first time since 1950 that Atlético scored five goals against Real Madrid in an official match. It had only happened three times before.