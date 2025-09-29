RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match

Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match

Another player sidelined.
Football news Today, 04:00
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match Getty Images

Real Madrid suffered a 2–5 defeat to Atlético Madrid and is now preparing for its next UEFA Champions League match, but without one of its central defenders.

Details: Real published the squad list for the match against Kairat Almaty, but Éder Militão was absent. According to Sergio Quirante, the Brazilian defender has a severe ankle contusion and will need several days to recover.

We also reported that Mbappé is in sensational form, playing outstanding football. However, he lacks adequate support during matches, and building a cohesive attacking unit around him has proven difficult for Real Madrid.

The loss to Atlético Madrid dropped Real to second place in the league standings. After seven rounds, they have 18 points, trailing the league leaders by just one point.

Reminder: This was the first time since 1950 that Atlético scored five goals against Real Madrid in an official match. It had only happened three times before.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Kylian Mbappé lacking sufficient support from teammates Football news Today, 03:11 Kylian Mbappé lacking sufficient support from teammates
Wants to stay at Real. Endrick refuses loan move Football news Yesterday, 15:28 Wants to stay at Real. Endrick refuses loan move
Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane Football news 27 sep 2025, 16:54 Snapped up for €65 million? Three top clubs eye up Kane
This hasn't happened in 75 years. Atletico score 5 goals against Real for the first time since 1950 Football news 27 sep 2025, 13:08 This hasn't happened in 75 years. Atletico score 5 goals against Real for the first time since 1950
Will there be a new scandal? Controversial referee decision in the Madrid derby Football news 27 sep 2025, 11:33 Will there be a new scandal? Controversial referee decision in the Madrid derby
He can't be stopped! Mbappé scores in his seventh consecutive match Football news 27 sep 2025, 11:03 He can't be stopped! Mbappé scores in his seventh consecutive match
Related Tournament News
"It's bad for both me and Hansi Flick" – Enrique comments on squad issues ahead of PSG vs Barcelona clash Football news Yesterday, 07:19 "This is bad for both me and Hansi Flick" – Enrique comments on squad issues ahead of Barcelona clash
“Homecoming.” José Mourinho on the trip to Chelsea Football news 26 sep 2025, 13:03 “Homecoming.” José Mourinho on the trip to Chelsea
Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain waves as he warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news 26 sep 2025, 06:32 Official: Marquinhos will miss the match against Barcelona
Could Netflix broadcast the Champions League? UEFA's new rules might make it possible Football news 25 sep 2025, 05:19 Could Netflix broadcast the Champions League? UEFA's new rules might make it possible
Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League Football news 24 sep 2025, 16:44 Another opportunity! Chiesa to be registered for Liverpool in the Champions League
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne play for Manchester City Video 24 sep 2025, 03:37 Touching reunion: Haaland and De Bruyne catch up after Man City and Napoli clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores