Another contender for the defender! Liverpool enters the race for Schlotterbeck

The German is in no rush to extend his deal with Borussia

Borussia Dortmund is finding it increasingly difficult to hold on to their defender Nico Schlotterbeck. The 25-year-old centre-back keeps postponing the signing of a new contract with the club, hoping to attract interest from Europe's elite.

Details: According to Bild, Bayern, Real Madrid, and Manchester City have all shown interest in the German defender, and now another top club has joined the race—Liverpool, who have already made initial contact with the player's representatives.

The situation is becoming increasingly tense for Dortmund—the defender's contract runs until 2027, but the drawn-out negotiations are heightening the chances of a summer transfer.

This season, Schlotterbeck returned from injury and has played just four matches for the club.

