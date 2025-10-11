Guerassy's participation in the Bayern clash in doubt? Striker leaves Guinea national team camp due to injury

Borussia forward returns to Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund’s leading striker Serhou Guirassy has been forced to leave the Guinea national team camp due to injury, according to Sky Sport.

The 29-year-old forward has already returned to Germany, where he will undergo a medical examination. The club is hopeful that Guirassy can recover in time for the crucial showdown against Bayern Munich, scheduled for next week.

During the match against Mozambique, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Guinea, Guirassy remained on the bench. Previously, he missed the Bundesliga fixture against Mainz due to a thigh problem. It appears that this recurring injury has resurfaced during his time with the national squad.

It should be noted that Guinea is already out of contention for World Cup qualification, sitting only fourth in their qualifying group. The team will play their final qualifier on October 14 against Botswana.