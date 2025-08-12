Another attempt! Newcastle preparing an offer for Jacob Ramsey

Newcastle's head coach is personally eager to see the new signing in his squad.

Details: According to renowned insider David Ornstein, 24-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey has attracted interest from Newcastle.

After a series of unsuccessful moves in the transfer market, the Magpies have set their sights on the young Englishman. Reports suggest that head coach Eddie Howe is a huge admirer of Ramsey's style and has personally requested the club's management to secure his signing.

West Ham are also in the race for the midfielder, but the player himself has made it clear that he wants to move to Newcastle.

Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

Last season, Ramsey made 45 appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions, scoring 4 goals and providing 7 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €32 million, and his contract with Villa runs until 2027.

