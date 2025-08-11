RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Benfica – Nice: Can Nice pull off a comeback?

Benfica – Nice: Can Nice pull off a comeback?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Benfica vs Nice prediction Getty Images
Benfica
12 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Lisbon, Estadio da Luz
Nice
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On Tuesday, August 12, Benfica will host the return leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and I present my betting tip for this clash.

Benfica – Nice: match preview

Benfica delivered an excellent performance in the first leg, which was played in France. The Portuguese side dominated possession and dictated the tempo. Both goals came in the second half: in the 53rd and 88th minutes. A confident 2-0 victory for the Eagles.

This marks Benfica's second win of the new season. Their official campaign began with a Portuguese Super Cup clash against Sporting. The outcome was decided by a lone Pavlidis goal in the 50th minute. Now, the team faces the return fixture against Nice, before kicking off their Primeira Liga campaign on August 16.

Nice have yet to begin their Ligue 1 season, which will start on the same day as the Portuguese giants. The French side prepared with six friendlies: one defeat, one draw, and four wins. Last season, Nice competed in the UEFA Europa League, and all signs point to them battling for a spot in that tournament once again.

Match facts and H2H

  • Benfica defeated Nice 2-0 in the first leg.
  • Benfica are on a three-match winning streak.
  • Nice have lost two of their last three matches.
  • Nice have failed to keep a clean sheet in five consecutive games.
  • Benfica have scored in 22 straight matches.
  • The sides have met three times, with Benfica winning every encounter.

Probable lineups

  • Benfica: Trubin; Dedić, Silva, Otamendi, Dal; Rios, Barrenetxea; Aursnes, Ivanović, Schjelderup; Pavlidis
  • Nice: Diouf; Mendy, Ba, Oppong; Clauss, Rosario, Boudaoui, Bard; Bouanani, Moffi, Boga

Prediction

Benfica put in an impressive first-leg display, and Nice will have to give everything to claw their way back. However, the Eagles are formidable at home, having scored in 22 consecutive matches. I expect them to come out on top once again, and that's where my money is for this one.

