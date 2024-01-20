Angola outgunned Mauritania in a captivating match at the African Cup of Nations

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 14:01
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
In the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the national teams of Mauritania and Angola clashed.

The Angolan team commenced their continental campaign with a draw, while the Mauritanians had lost their opening match and needed a victory today.

Both teams exchanged goals in the first half. Gelson Dala's precise strike was answered by a goal from Sidi Amar Bouna for Mauritania.

The teams provided a prolific start to the second half, scoring three goals within eight minutes. Angola found the net twice - Dala completed a brace, propelling his team ahead for the second time, and immediately securing success for the Black Antelopes through Gilberto.

Nevertheless, the Mauritanians showed resilience. Aboubakary Koita narrowed the deficit with a splendid long-range shot. However, all attempts by the nominal hosts to salvage the match proved futile.

In the final match of Group D, Angola will face Burkina Faso, while Mauritania will encounter Algeria. The matches are scheduled for January 23.

AFCON, 2nd Round
Mauritania - Angola - 3:2
Goals: Bouna, 43, Koita, 58 - Dala, 30, 50, Gilberto, 53

