Ange Postecoglou believes VAR should be abolished and Klopp's proposal to replay the match is a mist

Tottenham's manager, Ange Postecoglou, has expressed his opinion that the VAR system should be abolished in the English Premier League amidst ongoing debates about its use. It's worth noting that "Spurs" secured a victory over Liverpool in a home match due to Dias's disallowed goal. Postecoglou believes that the error occurred because the VAR referee rushed the decision to prevent a prolonged delay in the game, disrupting the "frenetic pace" of football.

When asked whether VAR should be scrapped, the Australian replied:

"I would revert everything back to how it was. I simply don't think this technology is ready for our game.

I have nothing against goal-line technology. It's simple, and it works.

The more we use VAR, the worse it gets. A clear and obvious mistake? But it seems like everything is scrutinized meticulously.

I don't know what football will look like in 20 years, and I'm not sure I will like it."

Additionally, Ange Postecoglou stated that he disagrees with Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp's proposal to replay the match:

"There has to be some line. I don't think this error is the line.

It was unique and unprecedented, but still, it was a mistake. If your line for a replay is individual errors, then that's 365 games a year."