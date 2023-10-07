RU RU NG NG
Main News Ange Postecoglou believes VAR should be abolished and Klopp's proposal to replay the match is a mist

Ange Postecoglou believes VAR should be abolished and Klopp's proposal to replay the match is a mist

Football news Today, 04:18
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Ange Postecoglou believes VAR should be abolished and Klopp's proposal to replay the match is a mist Photo from dazn.com/Author unknown

Tottenham's manager, Ange Postecoglou, has expressed his opinion that the VAR system should be abolished in the English Premier League amidst ongoing debates about its use. It's worth noting that "Spurs" secured a victory over Liverpool in a home match due to Dias's disallowed goal. Postecoglou believes that the error occurred because the VAR referee rushed the decision to prevent a prolonged delay in the game, disrupting the "frenetic pace" of football.

When asked whether VAR should be scrapped, the Australian replied:

"I would revert everything back to how it was. I simply don't think this technology is ready for our game.

I have nothing against goal-line technology. It's simple, and it works.

The more we use VAR, the worse it gets. A clear and obvious mistake? But it seems like everything is scrutinized meticulously.

I don't know what football will look like in 20 years, and I'm not sure I will like it."

Additionally, Ange Postecoglou stated that he disagrees with Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp's proposal to replay the match:

"There has to be some line. I don't think this error is the line.

It was unique and unprecedented, but still, it was a mistake. If your line for a replay is individual errors, then that's 365 games a year."

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Yesterday, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news 05 oct 2023, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news 05 oct 2023, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news 05 oct 2023, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news 05 oct 2023, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:18 Ange Postecoglou believes VAR should be abolished and Klopp's proposal to replay the match is a mist Football news Today, 03:28 Mourininho on the verge of sacking Football news Today, 03:12 La Liga 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 9 Results Football news Today, 02:56 Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 02:56 Is Messi back? Inter Miami hints at the Argentine's early return Football news Today, 02:29 "If everything goes well, I'll be in better shape." Pedri hopes to bounce back for El Classico Football news Today, 02:04 Lampard refused to take over at Rangers. He is waiting for a better offer Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Jerome Boateng will not return to Bayern Munich Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Firmino's team beats Benzema's team. Al-Ahly narrowly defeats Al-Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Manchester City is interested in signing the leader and star player from Brighton
Sport Predictions
Football Today Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023