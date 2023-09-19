RU RU NG NG
Ancelotti overtakes Zidane for most wins at Real Madrid

Football news Today, 03:07
Yasmine Green
In the match of the fifth round of La Liga, Real defeated Real Sociedad with a score of 2:1.

After this triumph, the number of victories of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti at the head of the team reached 173 and now ranks second in the history of the club in this indicator.

After the victory over the weekend, the Italian surpassed the former coach of the “royal” club Zinedine Zidane in this indicator. According to the official website of Real Madrid, the record for the number of victories belongs to Miguel Munoz, who scored 357 victories.

Of those 173 victories, Ancelotti won 112 in La Liga, 36 in the Champions League, 17 in the Copa del Rey, four in the Club World Cup, two in the European Super Cup and two in the Spanish Super Cup.

Under 64-year-old Ancelotti, Real Madrid have won 10 titles, including two Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, two Spanish Cups, one La Liga and one Spanish Super Cup.

In the new season, Real played five matches in the championship and won all five. Now the team single-handedly leads the standings.

