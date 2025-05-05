Ancelotti hints at Güler starting against Barcelona

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo in the previous round, and the Blancos' head coach is thrilled with midfielder Arda Güler's performance.

Details: According to Carlo Ancelotti, he holds the Turkish midfielder in high regard. The Italian manager pointed out that Güler is playing excellent football and putting in hard work. There's a chance he could start in the upcoming match against Barcelona.

Quote: "Arda Güler is definitely in contention to play against Barcelona, and he'll be fighting for a spot in the starting lineup," said Carlo Ancelotti.

The coach added that Güler has improved and grown in confidence. Last season, he was under greater pressure.

By the way, it's also expected that Rodrygo will be available for the next match against Barcelona, scheduled for Sunday, May 11.

At the moment, Real have 75 points, trailing the Catalans by four. There are just four rounds left in the La Liga season.

Reminder: Real Madrid are seriously considering bringing back Theo Hernández from Milan. The French defender is one of the top candidates to bolster the left flank of the defense.